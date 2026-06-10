Engadget Podcast: WWDC 2026 thoughts from Apple Park

Executive editor Cherlynn Low is joined by Yahoo Finance tech editor Daniel Howley, Wirecutter senior staff writer Brenda Stolyar and Judner Aura (also known as uravgconsumer) on this special episode of the Engadget Podcast. The four talk about what really mattered at WWDC 2026, the delayed gratification of Siri AI as well as what it all means for Tim Cook's legacy.