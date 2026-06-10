Ubisoft reportedly shuts down more studios and lays off staff in Barcelona and San Francisco

After a round of layoffs in January and February, Ubisoft is reportedly once again restructuring its studios and laying off staff. According to The Game Business, the publisher is closing its studios in Winnipeg and Belgrade, while laying off employees in Barcelona. Layoffs are also impacting staff in Ubisoft's San Francisco offices, which ended work as a development studio in 2024 but is still home to some of the company's IT and marketing teams, Insider Gaming reports.

Shutting down Winnipeg impacts the studio's entire 65-person team, Mobile Sugar writes, and combined with Belgrade and the layoffs in Barcelona, The Game Business says around 380 jobs could be at risk. Besides cutting fixed costs (things like salaries, lease payments and insurance premiums), Ubisoft appears to be restructuring the development process of one of its more popular multiplayer games, Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six: Siege. Insider Gaming reports the publisher is reassigning 12 percent of the development team that was working on Siege to other projects and making Ubisoft Barcelona the game's new primary developer.

Engadget has contacted Ubisoft for more information on its studio closures, layoffs and how many employees will be affected. We'll update this article if we hear back.

The consistent drum beat of layoffs, voluntary buyouts and office closures has been one of the ways Ubisoft has tried to financially correct several years of poor sales and game delays. In October 2025, the company also made the decision to spin out Vantage Studios with funding from Tencent, to act as the home for some of its biggest and most well-known series, like Assassin's Creed, Far Cry and Rainbow Six.