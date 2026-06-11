Framework delays Laptop 13 Pro shipments by a month

Framework is delaying the launch of its flagship Laptop 13 Pro by a month to address manufacturing issues. The company explained to pre-order customers it had found issues with the haptic touchpad and custom display and halted the start of mass production to fix them. Consequently, hardware shipments have been pushed back from late June to late July, with some stragglers likely to not be finished until August. It added it does not see further deadlines slipping and expects to be back on track by September, but assured buyers it was ensuring their hardware is as "robust as and reliable as it can be." If pre-order customers aren't happy about the wait, however, they're able to cancel their orders and get a full refund.

The company outlined what had gone wrong in both instances. The haptic touchpad, for instance, had an issue with its PCB design which was causing unwanted grounding, which prompted a redesign. The display, meanwhile, had an issue with its firmware that required updating before mass production began. One benefit of Framework's modularity is that orders which didn't include the new touchpad or display are not affected. Consequently, the company expects to begin shipping its mainboards equipped with Intel's new Core Ultra Series 3 chips on time, as well as the other replacement and repair modules.

At the same time, Framework is offering pre-order customers the chance to tweak their orders for RAM. The company heard feedback that LPCAMM2 memory is difficult to buy from other retailers right now (given the whole RAMpocalypse thing). Consequently, if you already laid down cash on the barrelhead for a new machine but thought you could get your RAM elsewhere, you won't be left out.