Deezer now helps users find AI music on other streaming platforms

Where like Apple Music and Spotify are merely flagging AI-generated music, Deezer blocks it completely from suggestions or editorial playlists on its platform. The company has even made its AI-detection tool available to other streaming companies in an effort stem the rise of AI slop and fraudulent streams.

Now, Deezer has announced that it's giving end-users on all platforms access to its technology. "No other company has followed our lead yet, so we decided to make it possible for everyone to check if their playlists include synthetic music, no matter which streaming platform they use," said Deezer CEO Alexis Lanternier in a statement. "Our data show that nearly half of the users joining Deezer from another platform have AI tracks in their playlists."

To use it, go to Deezer's AI music detection site and provide access to your music streaming platform of choice (Spotify, Apple Music, YouTube Music, etc.). Once that's done, Deezer will automatically import all your playlists, just as it would if you were switching to its service from another platform. You can then see and share your results.

Deezer has previously noted that 75,000 AI-generated songs are uploaded to its platform each day, representing 44 percent of total uploads. Of those, up to 85 percent are fraudulent, copying songs by human artists and effectively stealing their royalties. Deezer says it can find those with over 99 percent accuracy. "We're expecting our AI music detector to be an eye-opening experience for listeners around the world," Lanternier said.