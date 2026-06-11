Bluesky will launch Reddit-style communities this year

"Communities are coming to Bluesky this year," the decentralized social network's head of product, Alex Benzer, has announced. Benzer said that communities will be smaller spaces inside the one big space that Bluesky provides, where you can find and talk to people who are interested in the same topics you are. When the feature becomes available, you'll be able to create your own communities or join existing ones, post in them and get updates on new posts and responses.

Every community will have a handle that also serves as its URL, such as community-name.bsky.social or community-name.bsky.space. When you go to that URL, you'll find a custom landing page for it. Community owners will even be able to create custom experiences and add features to their home pages with apps and tools for AT protocol, the open source framework for social apps that Bluesky uses.

You don't always have to visit a community's homepage to get the latest posts, though. They will automatically appear either on your Discover feed or a special feed for them, if Bluesky decides to build one instead. Based on Benzer's posts, Bluesky has yet to decide. You'll also be able to opt into getting alerts for new posts and updates. All told, communities will probably feel very familiar if you're on Reddit.

Benzer said he will reveal more details as Bluesky builds the feature and that his team will be talking to developers and community organizers for research. Threads, Meta's microblogging service, launched its own communities feature in late 2025, and like Bluesky's take on the feature, it also provides dedicated spaces for people to talk about specific interests.