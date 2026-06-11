Dave the Diver swims onto iOS and Android this August

One of the best games of 2023 is finally coming to mobile in the US. Dave the Diver will be available for iOS and Android devices this August, after releasing in China earlier this year. This version looks like a port of the entire game, and not some kind of stripped-down mobile experience.

For the uninitiated, Dave the Diver is a bizarre and addictive game that mixes underwater exploration, roguelite mechanics and restaurant management. During the day, players explore an ever-shifting underwater world, hunting for resources, upgrades and ingredients for the restaurant.

At night, the gameplay shifts to restaurant management. This includes hiring people, creating new dishes and, of course, running a successful dinner service. That last piece involves a fun minigame that's vaguely reminiscent of the arcade classic Tapper.

Both aspects of gameplay tie into one another. Taking down a fearsome shark, which can appear just about anywhere while diving, opens up new menu items and so on. There's also an ongoing story and plenty of fun side characters.

The only potential downside here is with the medium. Dave the Diver requires extremely precise inputs, both while diving and when handling a dinner service. Use a Bluetooth controller for this one.