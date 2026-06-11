Reddit now lets you post videos in comments

Reddit has added a new way for users to get involved in conversations as it has enabled videos in comments. Along with text, redditors could already drop images and GIFs into their comments. Adding video to the mix gives them a different way to get their point across, either by uploading a clip of them sharing their thoughts, or one they grabbed from elsewhere on the internet.

The feature is only available in public, safe-for-work subreddits that have enabled it. The company says it will run video comments through its safety systems before displaying them. Reddit added that the videos won't autoplay and they'll "respect users' audio settings."

To use video comments, click or tap on the video icon in the comment box. You can then record or upload a video.

This seems like it could be especially useful for Ask Me Anything (AMA) discussions. It's often been the case that a celebrity participating in an AMA will record a single video of themselves reading several user questions along with their answers. Video comments could help the subject of an AMA respond more quickly and directly to those who posed a question, and stay more involved in the conversation as its happening.