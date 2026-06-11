Boox's new Go 6 ereader offers stylus support for note-taking

Boox just announced a refresh of its popular Go 6 ereader, and this one offers stylus support for note-taking. The 6-inch E Ink reader integrates with the company's pre-existing InkSense Plus stylus. The tablet costs $200 and the stylus costs around $45, so that totals $245 for the whole package. Preorders are open now and shipments go out on June 17.

There's more here beyond stylus support, though that's pretty useful. The updated Go 6 is available in four new colors and ships with a native note-taking app, which can be used with the stylus to "mark up books, underline passages and capture handwritten notes and to-do lists."

There's also been an uptick in RAM, up to 3GB, which should make everything a bit more responsive. The ereader features adjustable front lights, a 300 PPI monochrome ePaper display, 32GB of storage and a microSD slot. It's on the smaller side, with a thin form factor and a weight of just over five ounces.

It runs on Android, so users have access to the Play Store. However, running apps on an ereader can often be frustrating, due to the low frame rate. Results will vary depending on the app. Like most modern ereaders, the Go 6 should last days on a single charge with regular use.

This isn't the first time Boox has introduced stylus support to one of its products. The Go 7 E Ink tablet got the feature last year.