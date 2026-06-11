OpenAI is going back to court on another set of charges that its ChatGPT platform failed to protect a user from taking her own life. The company is being sued on behalf of Kristie Carrier, whose daughter Alice died by suicide on July 2, 2025.

The suit claims that Alice discussed her suicidal thoughts and plans with the chatbot in the months leading up to her death, but that OpenAI did not have the appropriate safeguards in place to end the conversation or to alert her family to the situation. In addition to allegations of negligence and wrongful death, the suit is seeking an injunction that would require OpenAI to implement more guardrails in its AI platform.

"As the complaint alleges, OpenAI's deliberate design decisions led to this tragic suicide. Instead of providing help, OpenAI encouraged suicidal behavior. This lawsuit is about accountability for OpenAI's actions," said Justin Nelson, partner at Susman Godfrey, one of the parties that filed the suit.

The AI company was named in the first wrongful death lawsuit connected with a chatbot last year. Since then, OpenAI was also sued for claims that it reinforced a user's delusional thinking prior to his own death by suicide, as well as for a case alleging that ChatGPT gave advice that led to a death by accidental overdose. Character AI and Gemini have also been implicated in their own lawsuits regarding the safety of their chatbots.

OpenAI introduced parental controls for ChatGPT last year. In May, it also added a feature that will enable its chatbot to contact someone on a user's behalf if they share suicidal thoughts with the AI tool. However, that's an opt-in feature rather than a default, and it's only for adults.

If you or someone you know is experiencing suicidal thoughts, do not hesitate to contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255. The line is open 24/7 and there's also online chat if a phone operator isn't available.