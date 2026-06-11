Overwatch's latest hero will throw a bike at your head

After teasing the newest addition to the lineup of colorful characters in its team shooter earlier this week, Blizzard has released the gameplay trailer for another new damage hero. Shion will join Overwatch when its next season, the third since the Reign of Talon reboot, kicks off on June 16. This character won't do anything to change the impression that Blizz is leaning hard on making hot heroes or that it's starting to suffer same-face syndrome with its female lineup. But at the very least, Shion is one of the team's most dramatic creations in a while, looking very stylish in an all-white suit paired with petite red horns and cybernetic red eyes.

Appearance-wise she might call to mind the moody Reaper character, but Shion's kit actually feels more reminiscent of Tracer. She's dual-wielding semi-automatic pistols as her base weapon, but can focus fire in a more powerful burst to finish off a low-health opponent. Mobility also seems core for this hero, since she has both a dash move and can ride actual motorcycle in-game. The bike seems especially satisfying, since it looks like there's an ability for Shion to jump off and launch the vehicle forward into a rival. Her ultimate ability turns Shion into a damage-dealing vortex that can dash toward enemies.

Considering the big Overwatch reboot aims to emphasize a bigger narrative tying together the characters, it seems likely that the next lore drops will highlight story threads surrounding the Hashimoto clan where Shion is a boss. So expect more background on support heroes Kiriko and Mizuki as part of the larger drama about Vendetta's efforts to take over the world as Talon's new villain-in-charge.