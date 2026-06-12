Engadget Podcast: Making sense of SpaceX's messy IPO (and its messier CEO)
Elon Musk, potentially the world's first trillionaire, is posting racism on main.
SpaceX
With SpaceX planning to go public on June 12th, we brought on Slate's Nitish Pahwa to dive into what it all means. How can an unprofitable company justify an IPO, and what does it plan to do with all that money? And how can we square the tech and finance world's excitement over this IPO when Elon Musk spent this week encouraging rioters in Belfast?
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Topics
- SpaceX may have the largest IPO ever, how will it change the tech investment landscape? – 1:13
- A few stray thoughts on WWDC 2026 – 38:33
- Meta silently adds, then deletes facial recognition code from its smart glasses – 44:08
- Anthropic's Fable AI brings Mythos' coding power to consumers – 45:47
- Around Engadget: Rivian R2 first drive and a review of the Logitech Mobi Fold – 51:50
- Pop culture picks – 52:20
Credits
Host: Devindra Hardawar
Guest: Nitish Pahwa
Producer: Ben Ellman
Music: Dale North and Terrence O'Brien