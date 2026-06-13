The Creepshow video game is coming out this summer

The Creepshow game isn't dead after all. Though things have been quiet around the video game spin-off of Shudder's horror anthology series since it was announced a few years ago, the Steam page just went live with a release window that's surprisingly soon: August 2026. Creepshow is a point-and-click adventure that's "gone all kinds of wrong," according to developer PHL Collective. It's being published by The Mortuary Assistant publisher, DreadXP.

In Creepshow the game, "Follow Danny and his friends as a bad day at the mall spirals into something much darker. Their search for the truth behind Danny's father leads them to The Reader, a mysterious fortune-teller with a taste for treacherous tales."

Going back to the original anthology films from the 1980s, Creepshow has always blended horror with a dash of humor, and the description indicates the video game will stick to that tone. It features "pulp-inspired visuals, dark humor, comic-book environments, horror mini-games, and endings you won't see coming." There's no information on console releases, so for now it looks like it'll only be coming to PC.