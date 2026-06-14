Anbernic now has a store page where you can buy replacement parts for its handhelds

Just because your Anbernic handheld has a broken joystick or a cracked screen doesn't mean you have to trash it. Anbernic recently revealed a store page that's dedicated to replacement parts for its gaming handhelds, ranging from its more recent RG Rotate to its older offerings like the RG350P. The store page has options to buy replacement shells, screens, conductive rubber pads, joysticks, batteries, motherboards and buttons for whichever handheld you're trying to repair.

Beyond ordering the specific part on the storage page, you have to specify the model and color for your order. Anbernic is warning customers to get this info right since it won't offer any claims if you mess up your device info. While the storage page is live, Anbernic doesn't currently offer any guides or step-by-step instructions on how to replace individual parts.

However, for anyone with some DIY know-how, Anbernic's new store page provides a useful way to extend the life of an already affordable device. Repairs could cost up to $236 for a replacement motherboard for more powerful devices, or as cheap as $3 for a spare conductive rubber pad. It's a similar move to Apple introducing its Self Service Repair page, since previously, Anbernic customers had to go through the company's support channels and be approved for a replacement device.