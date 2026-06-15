EA created an entire division to push more in-game ads

Electronic Arts has launched EA Advertising, its new platform dedicated specifically to in-game ads and brand partnerships. Ads in EA games aren't new, but this division could lead to more sophisticated campaigns across video games under EA's umbrella. So far, EA Advertising's website highlights brand opportunities mostly for its sports game franchises like EA Sports FC or Madden NFL, but also shows the skate. and The Sims franchises examples for companies to "inherit the fandom" with ad placements and more.

As detailed by the company's press release, EA Advertising is offering up ways for brands to incorporate ads through "in-game challenges, reward-driven objectives and branded content." EA's new advertising arm even proposed "curated vanity items" for better brand engagement and connection. EA said it can also tie in advertisers into EA sports games through "digital ad boards, scoreboards and brand broadcast overlays," like we've already seen in EA Sports FC 26. For brands looking to really push their content across the fanbase, there's the EA Sports Partner Program that lets companies more heavily participate with ad campaigns in the game but also in real world events or experiences.

EA Advertising is already hitting the ground running, thanks to partnerships secured with Visa, Lowe's, Red Bull, Xfinity, Peacock and Mountain Dew. These first few companies have already introduced branded content through in-game team kits, objectives and broadcasting. Along with this more focused approach at pushing in-game ads, EA saw a net revenue of more than $7.5 billion in its latest 2026 fiscal year financial report.