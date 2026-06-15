Facebook's new AI tools offer more of the same, with photo-editing and question-answering capabilities

Meta just announced a suite of AI tools for Facebook users. Nothing here looks especially new, but availability on Facebook could be of some use to certain power users.

First up, there's the simply-named AI Mode. This is a standard chatbot that answers questions, with Meta using the example everyone uses when rolling out one of these tools. The company highlights a person asking the chatbot for nearby summer vacation spots.

Meta does say that AI Mode pulls data from across its apps, like from Groups and Reels, so maybe the information provided will be slightly different than when asking about summer getaways via Gemini, Claude, Grok, ChatGPT and all the rest. The company promises "real perspectives and experience rather than a generic list of search results." This is all powered by the Meta's recently-announced Muse Spark technology.

The update also includes photo-editing capabilities, as that tends to be the other big selling point of these tools beyond "find me somewhere to vacation." There are fresh collage cutout templates for altering photos from the camera roll and new transition effects to create "smooth, stylized video montages that are ready to share." Meta says it can whip up these videos with "just a tap."

Finally, there are new photo presets that "make it easy to change your clothing, hair and accessories with AI." Meta is pitching this for sports fans, so folks "can easily rep your fandom and virtually wear a team jersey to celebrate." Nothing says true fandom like a fake jersey.

This is launching right now to mobile Facebook users. We don't know if there's a version coming to the web, but that would likely be difficult as computers don't tend to have a camera roll or anything like that.