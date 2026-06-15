Samsung expands its Galaxy Book 6 lineup with a Snapdragon X2 Elite-powered model

Samsung's Galaxy Book 6 series might have been available in the US since March, but the company wasn't going to abandon the lineup after the initial batch of laptops. It has announced an addition to that series in the form of the Galaxy Book 6 Edge. What's interesting about this is that, unlike the rest of the Intel-powered Galaxy Book 6 laptops, it runs on a Snapdragon X2 Elite. Samsung says Qualcomm's chipset delivers up to 80 TOPS of AI performance.

The laptop has a 16-inch, 3K Dynamic AMOLED 2X touch display that's said to be anti-reflective, which could make it a decent pick for working outside on a nice day (automated brightness and contrast adjustments could help on that front too). It has an adaptive refresh rate of up to 120Hz and is made with Corning Gorilla Glass with DX. The Galaxy Book 6 Edge has quad speakers with Dolby Atmos support, and there's integration with other Galaxy devices. For instance, you'll be able to wirelessly view and transfer files and photos from a supported phone.

This Windows 11 Copilot+ machine has a single HDMI 2.1 port, along with a microSD slot, one USB 3.2 port and two USB 4.0 slots. There's a combo headphone/microphone jack, as well as Bluetooth 5.4 and Wi-Fi 7 support. As for the battery, Samsung says you'll get up to 22 hours of video playback on a single charge. It claims you'll be able to recharge the battery to 40 percent of its capacity in 30 minutes when you use the included 65W adaptor.

The Galaxy Book 6 Edge weighs 3.42 pounds and it's just under half an inch thick. It only comes in one configuration, though. It has 16 GB of LPDDR5X memory and 1TB of storage. If you're interested in buying this laptop, you might need to dig a little deep into your wallet — it costs $2,100.