Why your Fire TV Stick might be slowing down (and how to fix it)

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You're sitting on the couch, Fire TV remote and popcorn at the ready, all set to unwind with a favorite show. You press play. And you wait. And wait. And wait...

If you've used a Fire TV Stick for a few years and felt like it's not as zippy as it once was, you're likely correct. It's common for these streaming devices to get slower with time and regular use, and according to multiple reports, a bogged down cache tends to plague Fire TV Sticks. Redditors have noticed that the entry-level (aka cheapest) models tend to have the most bloat, with some speculating it might possibly be due to ads.

Not only are streaming dongles notorious for having little memory, but apps continue to gobble up space with updates and new features or codecs. Older devices, like the first-gen Fire TV Stick, for instance, are simply no longer supported by apps like Netflix, for instance.

The streaming giant notes on its website that it "may no longer be available on some TVs and TV streaming devices made before 2015." On a Help page on a related topic, the company explained "We're always working to provide a consistent, high-quality, and secure Netflix experience. If a device can no longer get necessary updates from its manufacturer or support new features, we may end support for it." The first Fire TV Stick was launched in 2014, seven months after the original Fire TV box.

Between apps growing more data hungry and streaming sticks having limited memory or simply aging out, there are a few reasons why your Fire TV Stick could be slowing down. But the good news is that in most cases, there are a couple of easy solutions to improve performance.