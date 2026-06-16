Google launches 'bubble' multi-tasking and foldable gaming mode with Android 17

Google is rolling out Android 17 today, with Pixel devices getting the new mobile OS first before it makes its way to more Android phones throughout the year. Gemini Intelligence, the company's new context-aware AI system that can accomplish multi-step tasks for you, is also coming to select advanced devices this summer.

Android 17 will, of course, bring new features to your devices, including Bubbles, which can turn any app into a floating window so that you can see information from two other applications at once. You can long press on any app icon to turn it into a "bubble" that floats on top of other apps. On devices with bigger screens, such as the Samsung Galaxy Fold and the Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold, you'll find a dedicated bubble bar at the bottom of your screen. It's where the bubble you opened is docked and where you can switch between apps with one tap. You can also resize or maximize bubbles to full screen from there.

Google's updated screen recording tool now comes with "Screen Reactions," which lets you record yourself using the selfie camera and capture your phone screen at the same time. The feature will make it easy to record reaction videos to websites, apps and other videos without switching apps. It's obviously meant for making quick videos for TikTok, Instagram or Facebook.

If you have a phone like the Galaxy Fold and Pixel 10 Pro Fold, Android 17's new foldable gaming mode will make sure no part of your screen is wasted. The new mode introduces an optimized 50/50 layout with a view of the game on the top screen and a virtual gamepad at the bottom. If you're using an external controller instead of the onscreen one, you can tailor your view further with native controller remapping. In addition, Google has made memory cleanup more efficient for HD gaming to reduce lags and frame drops.

Android 17 also comes with new safety and security features. You'll be able to grant apps temporary access to your location and share only specific contacts with it, instead of giving it access to your location all the time or sharing all your contacts' information. The mobile OS gives you access to an improved "Mark as lost" feature in Find Hub, formerly known as Find My Device, as well. With it, you'll be able to remotely lock a missing phone with biometrics, so thieves won't be able to unlock it even if they somehow get ahold of your passcode. In addition, Google has beefed up Live Threat Detection to block more suspicious apps and has reduced the number of times someone can guess your PIN. It made the wait times longer between failed attempted, too.

Aside from the new Android 17 features, Google is also releasing more useful tools for Pixel devices today. Conversational editing is now available for Google Photos on Pixel devices — specifically the Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL, Pixel 10 Pro Fold, Pixel 10a — in Germany, the UK, France, Spain and Italy. It will allow you to do both quick touchups and complex edits simply by talking to your device. Voice translate is also coming to Pixel 10a, Google's newest entry in the mid-range line, giving the phone the capability to translate what each caller is saying in their own voice.

Pixel 9a and Pixel 8a phones are now AirDrop compatible and can use Android Quick Share to transfer files to and from an iPhone. This feature used to exclusively available to the Pixel 10 line. Google is also expanding Magic Cue's access, so that the AI tool can surface important information from more messaging applications. Finally, for the Pixel Watch, Google is integrating Emergency Sharing into its core detection features, such as Car Crash, Fall and Loss of Pulse Detection. "If a severe event is detected, your Pixel will call emergency services and notify your chosen contacts," the company explained.