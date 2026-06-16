Nintendo Switch update makes the eShop much more responsive

Nintendo has deployed an update for the Switch that brings a long-awaited feature to the eShop. You can now use the store in dark mode as long as your system is set to that theme. Oh, and there's the small matter of Nintendo overhauling the eShop. Browsing the games now feels much faster and more responsive.

As noted by Vooks (by way of Kotaku), the Switch version of the eShop is now a native app rather than a web-based experience. After testing it out on both consoles, the eShop remains a bit faster on the Switch 2 — better hardware will see to that. Still, this update will make a world of difference to those who are still rocking a Switch. It's a shame it took Nintendo nearly a decade to get the eShop to this point, especially after a ton of folks have already moved to the Switch 2, but we'll take it.

The company made some other useful changes with this update, such as being able to lock the eShop with a PIN. You can protect saved payment methods with a PIN as well. Elsewhere, you'll be able to skip forward and back through full-screen videos 10 seconds at a time in the eShop and the News app with the ZL and ZR buttons.