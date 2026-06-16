Xfinity introduces same-day Wi-Fi for new customers.

Comcast Xfinity just started offering same-day Wi-Fi for new customers, ending the tyranny of waiting a day or two. These customers can receive one of the company's Gateway modem/router hybrid units on the very same day they sign up for the service. The devices are delivered "often within hours" and the Xfinity also offers in-store pickups.

There are some caveats here. As previously noted, this is just for new customers. Also, hardware delivery is only available in 20 US markets, though Comcast says that'll expand significantly in early 2027.

Same-day delivery is likely not yet available where you live, but the in-store pickup option should be. Comcast says over 700 Xfinity stores nationwide are involved with the promotion.

New customers will be able to get online immediately, even without the modem. Xfinity is providing people with immediate access to its massive network of Wi-Fi hotspots. I have one of those on my street, which comes in handy when the internet goes down. They certainly aren't fast, but get the job done in a pinch.

Same-day delivery is live in markets like Atlanta, Chicago, Denver, Philadelphia and San Francisco. Customers do have to install the device and activate service on their own via the Xfinity app.