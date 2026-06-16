The EU won't pursue a mandatory game preservation law

The European Commission has opted not to require video game companies to continue supporting their online titles after they're no longer available for purchase. Instead, the regulator said that it will "explore ways to improve industry standards" for games that may become unavailable to their audiences.

The regulator weighed in the topic as a result of a grassroots effort known as Stop Killing Games, which collected enough signatures last year for the question of online game preservation to be brought before the Commission. Although it won't move ahead with legislation, which it says could not be enacted due to existing copyright and IP laws, the EC's next steps will include working with the games industry to develop a code of conduct. This would cover expectations regarding how developers and publishers handle the sunsetting of games. It also "will work with consumer organisations and authorities to raise awareness about the applicable rights that protect consumers," with a report on it due before the end of 2026.

The Stop Killing Games movement began in 2024, when Ubisoft shut down the servers for online driving game The Crew, and even went so far as to have the title deleted from players' libraries. The change sparked discussions about players' rights to access games they've purchased or licensed, as well as more philosophical debates about ownership and preservation in an increasingly digital entertainment landscape.

Stateside, California has seen progress with a state law regarding industry standards for how to communicate ending game support to players. Even without a broader legal requirement, some gaming platforms like Steam have adopted language to more clearly convey that players are purchasing a license to the game.