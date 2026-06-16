The Dell XPS 13 laptop is available starting today

Dell announced the return of the XPS 13 late last month and said broadly that it would be available in June. The low-cost laptop is now available on both virtual and brick-and-mortar store shelves. It retails starting at $599 for students and $699 for other customers.

The Dell XPS 13 announcement came hot on the heels of Apple unveiling its first true budget laptop. The MacBook Neo is designed for education, targeting both teachers and students as its likely buyers and it impressed in our review. Apple even secured a deal to bring its gear, including more than 4,500 MacBook Neos, to the Kansas City Public Schools. It should be interesting to watch whether Dell will see the same success as Apple has been enjoying for such a similar laptop.