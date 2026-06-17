KPop Demon Hunters gets its first Lego set

KPop Demon Hunters may be Netflix's biggest film, bagging an Academy Award in the process, but now it's getting humanity's greatest accolade: Its very own Lego set. Lego and Netflix have released the first of what is likely to be many products celebrating the movie, given how every tie-in flies from store shelves. This initial set features Jinu's supernatural pet familiars, Derpy Tiger and Sussie Bird, with the six-eyed magpie sitting proudly upon Derpy's head.

The set comes with models of the two creatures, inspired by Kkachi horangi, a style of often satirical Korean folk art featuring magpies and tigers. You'll also find a flowerpot and a selection of friendship notes which can sit on Derpy's tongue, should you choose to stick it out. Rather cleverly, Derpy's head is hollow, so when you're done playing, you can pop the back off and use it as storage for the tongue, flowerpot and messages. We can imagine this taking pride of place on the shelves of plenty of younger KPop Demon Hunters fans, although it amuses me greatly that the Lego website had to clarify that Derpy isn't evil.

Derpy Tiger and Sussie Bird is available to pre-order today for $70, with shipping expected to begin on August 1.