WhatsApp is testing read-once disappearing messages

WhatsApp already offers disappearing photos, videos and voice apps, but it's finally offering what most of its contemporaries already have: disappearing (view-once) texts. The company is busy testing that feature in its latest iOS beta and a recent pre-release Android version as well, WABetaInfo reported.

As seen in the iOS 26.24.10.16 beta on TestFlight, you'll be able to select a new "Send as view once" option after composing a message. After that, the text's recipient will be only be able to open the message and read it once before it vanishes into the ether. They won't be able to copy, forward or share the message either, and WhatsApp will block screenshots and screen recordings to ensure it stays "eyes only."

Other messaging apps like Messenger, Instagram, Snapchat and Telegram already let you send view-once messages. WhatsApp users needed to settle for a workaround, namely screenshotting a text and sending it using the disappearing image option. There's no word yet on when the new feature will roll out widely, but it could be soon given that it's in Apple's TestFlight phase.