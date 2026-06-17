Lego unveils its first working pinball machine

Lego has unveiled a cute new set, which happens to be its first working pinball machine. The Lego Icons Arcade Pinball Machine features a spring-loaded ball launcher, functional flippers, spinning bumpers and a ramp bridge. It has a space theme and it comes with two minifigures: an astronaut and a baby astronaut. Hitting an asteroid target will help reunite the two. Fans who could use a little assistance when it comes to assembling the 2,273-piece set can turn to the Lego Builder app for 3D directions.

The set doesn't appear to include Lego's Smart Brick, and while it looks like a fun set to assemble and then play with, it doesn't seem like it'll have a ton of replayability. Still, I'd love to have it as a display piece. Lego has released other sets you can interact with after you put them together, such as a Pac-Man arcade machine.

Lego insiders will be able to snap up the pinball machine on July 1. The set will go on general sale three days later. It'll cost you $230.