What Happens After Your Smart Fridge Stops Getting Software Updates?

In a world where efficiency is king, refrigerators are quickly transforming from iceboxes to kitchen maximization tools. Equipped with AI functionalities, touchscreens, cameras, and mobile applications, smart fridges promise to manage grocery lists, track expiration dates, regulate temperatures, generate recipes and reduce energy bills. Some even sell themselves as functional entertainment hubs, posing as equal parts butler, sous chef, and DJ. But customers buying Wi-Fi connected fridges may not realize that the smart revolution comes at a cost, and it may have them buying a new fridge sooner than they'd hope.

A key question is longevity. According to a survey by Consumer Reports, most shoppers believe that their refrigerator should last a decade or more. But there's a catch: The manufacturer might ditch the product before you are ready to call it quits. In this way, smart devices pose a unique problem for consumers. Because their functionalities depend on software, their ability to offer such services are reliant on the company's willingness support them. Once technical support for a refrigerator is discontinued, it not only artificially shortens its lifespan but could cause serious security risks.

Exacerbating the issue is a general uncertainty around when such decisions might occur. For most consumers, it's incredibly difficult to ascertain when your smart appliance may stop being smart. A 2025 FTC report found that 89% of smart device manufacturers failed to inform users of software support timelines. This is particularly true in the appliance industry, with Consumers Report noting that only three of 21 smart appliance brands guaranteed support for a specified length of time. Samsung, for instance, guarantees seven years of software updates, while GE's end user licensing agreement states it will only provide support for its appliances five years after the product's initial release or two years after its purchase, whichever is longer. And while these guarantees are likely more robust some of their competitors, too many consumers are left wondering when their smart appliances might go analog.