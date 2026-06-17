What Happens After Your Smart Fridge Stops Getting Software Updates?
After time, your smart appliances could begin to function differently than anticipated. Here's what to expect from your smart fridge in the future.
In a world where efficiency is king, refrigerators are quickly transforming from iceboxes to kitchen maximization tools. Equipped with AI functionalities, touchscreens, cameras, and mobile applications, smart fridges promise to manage grocery lists, track expiration dates, regulate temperatures, generate recipes and reduce energy bills. Some even sell themselves as functional entertainment hubs, posing as equal parts butler, sous chef, and DJ. But customers buying Wi-Fi connected fridges may not realize that the smart revolution comes at a cost, and it may have them buying a new fridge sooner than they'd hope.
A key question is longevity. According to a survey by Consumer Reports, most shoppers believe that their refrigerator should last a decade or more. But there's a catch: The manufacturer might ditch the product before you are ready to call it quits. In this way, smart devices pose a unique problem for consumers. Because their functionalities depend on software, their ability to offer such services are reliant on the company's willingness support them. Once technical support for a refrigerator is discontinued, it not only artificially shortens its lifespan but could cause serious security risks.
Exacerbating the issue is a general uncertainty around when such decisions might occur. For most consumers, it's incredibly difficult to ascertain when your smart appliance may stop being smart. A 2025 FTC report found that 89% of smart device manufacturers failed to inform users of software support timelines. This is particularly true in the appliance industry, with Consumers Report noting that only three of 21 smart appliance brands guaranteed support for a specified length of time. Samsung, for instance, guarantees seven years of software updates, while GE's end user licensing agreement states it will only provide support for its appliances five years after the product's initial release or two years after its purchase, whichever is longer. And while these guarantees are likely more robust some of their competitors, too many consumers are left wondering when their smart appliances might go analog.
What happens when smart fridges lose their smarts
To understand what happens when your smart fridge stops receiving its regularly-scheduled software checkup, let's engage your imagination. For years, your fridge has been your best friend in the kitchen. It orders cheese when you're running low, crafts paella recipes, and even plays Mariachi music during Taco Tuesday. But now you've received notice that your fridge's manufacturer will no longer extend software support.
What happens next is a process as scary as its name: zombification. Eventually, many of those advanced features could degrade or disappear. And although not the end of the world, any frustration wouldn't be misplaced. Imagine you were told to go back to flip phones or physical maps. Breaking technological dependence isn't always what its cracked up to be. Plus, you've already invested for premium software, so why should you pay the price for a manufacturer no longer supporting it? The mounting graveyard of unsupported IoT devices, ranging from thermostats to night lights, is a stark reminder that while you may own your appliance, it doesn't guarantee that you'll always get what you paid for.
Now, I can already hear the detractors: "What's the big deal? Won't my smart fridge just turn into a regular cooler?" Not so fast, strawman. Unfortunately, discontinued smart fridges won't necessarily last as long as their analog counterparts. Because IoT refrigerators contain complex systems of circuit boards, sensors, cameras, and electronic components, they possess more points of failure that often require costly maintenance. Moreover, some smart fridges may depend on software and cloud connectivity to execute basic functions like temperature regulation, ice making, and cooling. As such, you might not just have an expensive chrome brick on your hands, but one in need of constant repairs.
A hacker's delight
A greater concern may be the cybersecurity risks. An often overlooked aspect of an appliance's software support is that manufacturers can push through security patches, ensuring that your smart fridge doesn't fall victim to cyberhackers. And while the thought of hackers taking over your appliances may sound like the plot of a terrible B-movie, its an increasingly common problem.
Sporting less robust security protocols, IoT devices are infamously easy marks for hackers to enter a victim's network without their knowledge, especially after companies stop providing software updates. Once inside, hackers can do much more than gauge your cheese supply. For one thing, attackers can use your fridge's security vulnerabilities to spread malware throughout your home network, creating a gateway to steal personal information, commit fraud, and hijack devices. Moreover, hackers can weaponize the fridge's cameras and microphones against you.
Just as worrisome is the ease with which hackers can enlist your fridge into botnet attacks. Botnets are a form of cyberattack that deploys masses of hijacked connected devices to execute blunt force hacking operations, including Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) attacks, mass data exfiltration, cryptocurrency mining, phishing campaigns, and fraud. Once IoT devices like refrigerators, doorbells, smoke detectors, and thermostats kick the security update bucket, they become ripe for such attacks.
And while a fridge sending spam emails may sound like the worst Brave Little Toaster villain ever, it's a real problem. Some botnet attacks have posed serious national security issues, targeting government agencies and public infrastructure. Earlier this year, the U.S., Canada, and Germany disrupted a botnet network that infected over three million devices. Once infected, devices executed hundred of thousands of DDoS attacks, some of which targeted the Department of Defense. If you don't want your fridge joining these zombie armies, you'd better check that it has received its latest security update.