Akai refreshes the MPC One and Key 37 workstations

Akai just released new versions of its MPC One sampler and MPC Key 37 workstation. Both of these gadgets were already extremely useful, but these refreshes bring in improved specs.

To that end, they feature new 8-core processors that should speed things up and allow for larger projects. There's also now 4GB of RAM, instead of 2GB, and 64GB of internal storage, versus 32GB.

The company promises "dramatically faster load times, larger project capacity and smoother standalone sessions." Both machines support up to 32 simultaneous virtual instruments and 16 concurrent stereo tracks in standalone mode. For comparison, the original MPC One and Key 37 could handle around eight simultaneous virtual instruments and eight stereo tracks. Eight tracks can be limiting when making a full song but 16 is more than enough (in my experience.)

They both run Akai's latest MPC 3.9 operating system, which is a standalone production platform with a full linear arranger, expanded arrangement workflows and a new synth engine. This provides creators with just about everything they need to make a full song, which is assisted by a 7-inch multitouch color display.

They also integrate with most DAWs, for projects that exceed standalone capacity. The devices connect to a computer via single USB-C. This cable can also be used to capture audio for samples from external sources like phones, tablets and even record players.

Both machines ship with a good amount of software to get started and there's a store to purchase more. This includes free access to the Native Instruments Analog Dreams virtual instrument. We should expect even more Native Instruments content moving forward, being as how NI and Akai are now under the same corporate umbrella.

The Akai MPC One G2 costs $800 and the Key 37 G2 costs $1,000. Both are available right now. The primary difference between the two is that the Key 37 has a keyboard, making it a good choice for traditional songwriters. The MPC One is a fantastic machine for sample-based music.