Ultrahuman's M2 Live is an updated glucose tracker for metabolic tracking

Ultrahuman is today announcing M2 Live, its second-generation continuous glucose monitoring platform for the US with a cheaper price. It'll also be far cheaper and easier to get access to, opening up the system to far more people, especially as using one is becoming much more common among non-diabetics. Essentially, while it's Ultrahuman selling you the product, you're actually just buying access to one of Abbott's medical-grade CGMs. M1 Live used Abbott's Freestyle Libre, only available in the US with a prescription and a far higher cost than it is in other territories. M2 Live, meanwhile, harnesses Abbott's over-the-counter Lingo monitor, which syncs with the Ultrahuman app to mesh its data with whatever your ring is picking up.

Much like its rivals in this space, Ultrahuman's pitch is that your glucose data is a useful tool that can and should be combined with your activity stats. After all, how much sleep you get, stress you endure and exercise you do each day will inform how your body handles glucose. The insights from all of this will be crunched by Jade, Ultrahuman's AI, to offer up a metabolic score, giving you guidance on what you're doing and where you can improve.

Ultrahuman M2 Live will be available in the US in the "coming weeks," with a single sensor — which you can use for 14 days — priced at $129. A monthly subscription, meanwhile, is priced at $99 per month.