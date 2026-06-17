The iPhone Air 2 will reportedly land next spring with a second camera

Apple could be making a follow-up to the iPhone Air, the ultralight smartphone introduced last fall. According to Mark Gurman at Bloomberg, plans may be in motion for the company to launch a second version of the device for spring 2027. Sources said the potential new product might add a second rear camera, improved battery life and a version of the A20 Pro processor.

Apple rarely offers specifics around sales figures for individual models, but our impression has been that the iPhone Air was not a big mover among buyers. The device has largely been viewed as a precursor for Apple's eventual foldable smartphone, and many of us who watch the company closely didn't expect it to have much staying power.

This rumor suggests that Apple may have higher aspirations for this ultralight form factor as a more permanent part of its mobile lineup. We did find the solitary rear camera to be a downside in our review of the iPhone Air, so alleviating some of the tradeoffs needed for such a slim chassis might increase the appeal.

The idea of a spring release for an iPhone Air 2 confirms how Apple has been rethinking its product calendar. Previously, all of its smartphone announcements came in the fall. Within the past 12 months, however, the company focused on its pricier models in September and pushed the announcement of its budget iPhone 17e to the spring. Since several of Apple's efforts to have smaller smartphones have been abandoned (iPhone mini and iPhone SE, we hardly knew ye), maybe the new strategy is to try providing petiteness from a different perspective.