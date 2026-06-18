Old iPods are making a comeback thanks to Gen Z

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As technology continues to protrude uncomfortably into more of our lives, some younger folks are pretty much over it. It's not just generative artificial intelligence, which Gen Z is slowly souring on, but current technology as a whole. The younger generation isn't ditching tech entirely, but they're rolling things back to the late 2000s. Yes, while those who lived through that period will primarily remember the horrors of the financial crisis, it seems today's youths have decided we were also living through the era of peak gadgets. Case in point? The iPod is making a comeback.

Apple hasn't released a new iPod since 2019, when it launched the final version of the iPod Touch. The iPhone had by that point swallowed the iPod along with many other standalone gadgets, obviating the need for what had previously been the company's largest moneymaker. But now, old iPods are in high demand with the youth. In February, Axios reported that eBay searches were up for the iPod Classic and iPod Nano by 25% and 20%, respectively. While a large portion of iPod buyers are older, 32% of respondents to an informal survey by Emily White, a plurality, were Gen Z.

The iPod was once an object of cultural homogeneity. It was the epitome of cool, so embedded in the public consciousness that its advertisements often showed nothing more than a dancing silhouette with telltale white earbud wires flailing in the air. How ironic, then, that the same gadget which once identified its owners as a part of the dominant zeitgeist now signals the exact opposite, a type of retrograde iconoclasm defined by its rejection of the latest iPhone. Why not buy an old Zune, wayward youths? Now that would be truly countercultural.