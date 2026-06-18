VSCO's new Studio Pro app can edit 100 photos at a time

VSCO, the photo editing app best known for its filmic filters, is making a big move into the pro market. The company just unveiled the Studio Pro editing app now available on iOS, offering tools for batch editing, reference image styling matching and sharing via VSCO galleries. VSCO plans to release it in a desktop version as well, and also plans to launch a bundle of its apps called Studio One for $500 per year.

Studio Pro on mobile's main feature is "studio-grade batch photo editing" that lets commercial photographers adjust up to 100 photos at a time, applying presets, filters and adjustments. This could allow them to do the bulk of their photo editing directly on an iPhone on set to save time. "Finish editing a full photoshoot in seconds, not hours," the company claims.

VSCO

It also offers a feature called Style Match (above) that analyzes an image and recreates the color, tone and mood in other photos "using a tailored combination of presets and tools," the company says. You'll e able to publish directly to Galleries, with no export or re-uploading required. On top of the mobile app, VSCO is also bringing Studio Pro to desktop, letting you continue doing touchups to any mobile work.

However, VSCO will need to boost Studio Pro's feature list if it wants to compete with Photoshop or Lightroom, as it's missing key features like crops and curves. However, the company said its aim is first to gather feedback, then adds features based on that. VSCO Studio Pro is free to download, but like the original VSCO app, you'll need to pay up to $13 per month ($80 per year) to unlock additional features.

Along with the new app, VSCO is working on a suite of tools called VSCO Studio One that will include Studio Pro, along with its other apps including Workspace, Sites, AI, Canvas and Capture. It will not only allow pro photographers to do photo retouching chores, but also book clients, create galleries and apply AI where needed. Set to launch later in June, it's expected to cost $499 for an annual subscription.