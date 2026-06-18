GTA 6 pre-orders open on June 25

Rockstar Games parent Take-Two has been pledging for a while that it would kickstart the hype for Grand Theft Auto VI this summer ahead of the November 19 release date. We got our first indication of that marketing machine getting into gear on Thursday, with the news that the publisher will open pre-orders for the massively anticipated game on June 25.

There's no new trailer as yet — at this point, I would be surprised if Rockstar didn't release one right just as pre-orders start. Still, it revealed the game's cover art. It looks just like any other GTA cover, really, with a series of stylized images showing several characters, weapons, vehicles and animals that will populate the new version of Vice City.

The pre-order announcement is a further indication that Rockstar is actually sticking to the November 19 release date following previous delays. The publisher announced those around six months out from the previously planned release dates, and we're within that window now. So all indications point toward GTA VI actually landing on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S five months from now.