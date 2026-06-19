Why people might ditch their smartwatches for something simpler

Tech has taken over our lives. We have smartphones, smartwatches and smart TVs. There are even smart fridges, smart toilets and smart sex dolls. (Or, uh, so I hear.) And with the rise of AI, Big Tech is now jumping on the smartglasses bandwagon... again.

An analog rebellion is brewing. I recently went to a Barnes & Noble for the first time in well over a decade. I was surprised at how many young, hip people were there, scouring the print books and vinyl records. Then there's the resurgence of digital cameras, film cameras and cassette tapes.

When smartwatches started popping up in the mid-2010s, they promised quick info at a glance without having to grab your phone. In theory, that meant freeing you up to engage with the world around you. But in practice? Well, over a decade later, not everyone finds that to be the case.

To be clear, nobody's arguing that people are ditching smartwatches left and right. In fact, the market is steadily growing, not shrinking. But not everyone wants to keep marching in that direction.

"My smartwatch kept me attached to b******t I wanted it to get me away from," born-again analog watch user RadioAdam posted. But not everyone needs to go back to the days of Casio and Timex. Minimal wearable tech products can track your fitness, just without feeling like you have a second phone on your wrist.