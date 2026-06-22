Instagram for TV is now available on Samsung TVs in the US

The Instagram for TV app is now available on Samsung TVs in the US. Instagram launched the app back in December for Amazon Fire TV devices as a way to watch reels on a bigger screen, before rolling it out to Google TVs in February this year. It groups reels into channels with different topics, such as music, sports and travel, so if you're with friends or family, you can find things to watch based on your common interests. You can now also watch Stories from friends and creators on the TV, as well.

In addition, Instagram is testing two more features that it says were designed to make "discovering, sharing, and enjoying Instagram easier with the people around you." One of those features is the ability to cast Reels from your phone or videos from the Saved tab to your TV. While the app itself was built around reels, this test feature will make it much easier to share finds you find funny or informative that you don't see in the app's channels. The second experimental feature is a dedicated home for horizontal videos, which lets you quickly find content that's better enjoyed on TVs and computers than phones.

Aside from the features you can access today, Instagram is working on more formats made to be watched on a bigger screen and together with friends and family. It says it's exploring ways for creators to be able to make and post long-form videos for more in-depth looks at specific topics and stories. Instagram is looking to make episodic series for TV viewing, as well. Finally, it's working on bringing livestreams to TVs. "As we explore longer-form, episodic, and live formats, we're working closely with creators to understand what works best on TV and how these experiences can complement the ways people already use Instagram," it said in its announcement.