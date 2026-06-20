Claude Guillemot, one of Ubisoft’s co-founders, has died in a plane crash

Claude Guillemot, one of five brothers who co-founded Ubisoft in 1986, has died, the company confirmed. As first reported by Ouest France, Guillemot, 69, was one of two victims involved in a Cessna 421 plane crash in the afternoon of June 19. According to the report, local firefighters said the crash happened in a field near La Baule airport, on the western coast of France. Emergency responders said that the aircraft was on fire when they arrived and was spreading to the nearby environment.

"Ubisoft was deeply saddened to learn of the death of Claude Guillemot, co-founder of the group and chairman of Guillemot Corp., in an accident," Ubisoft said in a statement. "Our thoughts are with his family and loved ones during this difficult time. No further statements will be made at this time."

Along with his brothers, Guillemot grew Ubisoft into a major video game publisher headquartered in France that has successful franchises, like Assassin's Creed and Far Cry, under its belt. Guillemot was also the chairman and CEO of Guillemot Corp., which owns DJ equipment maker Hercules and gaming peripheral company Thrustmaster. Guillemot also served on Ubisoft's board of directors, while his brother, Yves, is still the director, chairman and CEO of Ubisoft.