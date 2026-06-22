OpenAI signs deal to show Getty's images in ChatGPT results

Getty Images has announced a multi-year partnership with OpenAI that will bring its licensed content libraries to the AI company. The agreement means Getty's content will appear in OpenAI search and ChatGPT.

"High‑quality, licensed visual content makes AI‑powered search and discovery more useful and more trustworthy," Getty CEO Craig Peters said in a statement. "This partnership with OpenAI reflects a shared recognition of that, and together we will deliver richer visual experiences to ChatGPT users."

Getty, until recently, had taken a strong stance against working with AI companies. In September 2022, Getty banned all AI-generated art from its library. A few months later, it sued Stability AI, alleging copyright violations — a notion that was rejected late last year.

A year after its AI-generated art ban, Getty announced its own generative AI tool, trained on its library and powered by NVIDIA's Edigy AI model. Each of the resulting images came with a royalty-free license.

But in October 2025, Getty signed a deal with Perplexity AI, allowing the latter's AI search and discovery tools to access Getty's library. Critically, the release stated that "Perplexity will be making improvements to how it displays imagery, including image credit with a link to source, to better educate users on how to use licensed imagery legally." Perplexity has faced suits around alleged illegal use of copyrighted materials.

Notably, Getty hasn't shared any details on whether its images will be used in AI training, although its deal with Perplexity doesn't allow for it.