Valve's Steam Machine starts at $1,049 with 512GB storage and no controller
You can enter a lottery now for a chance to buy one.
At long last, Valve has opened up reservations for the Steam Machine and revealed pricing for the system. It starts at $1,049 for a 512GB variant and that's without the new Steam Controller. A bundle with the controller costs $1,128. As such, you'd get a $21 discount on the peripheral, which normally costs $99. Plus, if you order a controller separately now, it may not be delivered until 2027 as Valve is focused on bundling it with the Steam Machine.
The Steam Machine also has a 2TB storage option. By itself, that costs $1,349. A bundle with a controller will run you $1,428. The 2TB options come with alternate red fabric and solid walnut faceplates.
Valve is running a lottery system for those interested in the first batch of Steam Machines. To take part, you need to have a Steam account that's in good standing and to have bought something on the platform before April 27. This is, in part, an attempt to prevent the device from falling into the hands of scalpers.
You can sign up until 1PM ET on June 25. The company will then randomize the entries to determine the reservation and waitlist order. At that time, you'll be informed that you're either in a reservation queue or a waitlist. Those in the reservation queue will start getting emails on June 29 with the option to purchase the Steam Machine they signed up for. Those on the waitlist will be able to buy one later.
"We underestimated customer interest when we recently released the new Steam Controller, and we wanted to create a system that would be less frustrating and more fair for everyone," Valve wrote in a blog post. "A launch that starts at a specific day and time tends to reward bots, people with fast internet connections, talented gaming fingers for quick F5/refresh reactions, and those who can schedule their life around that moment. By accepting reservation signups over the course of a few days, without any incentive to be first, we're hoping to take away some of that friction. The longer timeframe also allows us to do some extra validation on the signups to make sure they're real accounts, with only one per household."
Valve is running separate reservation lists for each region where it's initially shipping the Steam Machine: North America, United Kingdom/EU and Australia. Komodo is handling sales in Japan, Taiwan and Hong Kong. Valve says the Steam Machine won't ship to South Korea.
Steam Machine specs
Steam Machine is here, and you can sign up now:
Steam Machine 512GB
Steam Machine 2TB
Plus bundled versions with Steam Controller
Learn more and sign up here: https://t.co/n6RlOy3wHd pic.twitter.com/8W42GfYo6n
— Valve (@valvesoftware) June 22, 2026
Aside from the storage options, all Steam Machine configurations are the same. That makes sense as Valve has a Steam Deck-like verification program to tell players how well a game will run on the new mini PC. Having different CPU, GPU and memory options would complicate things there.
Valve says the Steam Machine has a semi-custom AMD Zen 4 6C/12T and AMD RDNA3 28CUs, along with 16GB of DDR5 RAM and 8GB of GDDR6 VRAM. Storage is expandable via a microSD card slot, which should make it easy to move game files between a Steam Machine and Steam Deck.
In addition, the Steam Machine has two USB 2.0 ports, two USB 3.2 Gen 1 ports and a USB-C port. You can connect it to a display via the DisplayPort 1.4 and HDMI 2.0 ports. The system also supports Bluetooth 5.3 and Wi-Fi 6E, while there's an integrated 2.4GHz adapter for the Steam Controller. All of this is packed into a cube that measures around six inches on each side.
Meanwhile, there's no word as yet on when the Steam Frame will be available. Valve said that will also arrive this summer.