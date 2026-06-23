How to get the most out of your Apple TV+ subscription

Let's start with your wallet. A subscription to Apple TV+ is $12.99/month. Although three dollars more than its previous subscription price, it remains cheaper than most of its competitors' ad-free offerings, with Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu and Disney+ all charging from $17 to $20 a month.

Apple allows viewers to share their subscription with five family members. Although its Family Sharing system is more complicated than merely texting your deadbeat brother the password every time a new Severance episode drops, it allows you to also share purchases like apps, movies and audiobooks. However, it's important to note that the family's account holder agrees to pay any purchases made on Apple TV+, so you may want to think twice about adding your cousin with the obscure anime addiction.

If you're like me, and your commitment issues extend to your streaming preferences, there are several ways to try Apple TV+ for free. For one thing, the streamer offers a seven-day free trial for those looking to go on a binge. If you plan on buying a an iPhone, MacBook, iPad, Apple Watch or Apple TV 4k, you can redeem up to three months of free Apple TV access with your purchase.

Students, meanwhile, are eligible for the Student Plan, which offers subscriptions to both Apple TV and Apple Music for $5.99. Students are also eligible for a month-long trial, rather than the standard seven days.

Apple fanatics can save on their subscription by going all in on the company's products with Apple One. Ideal for those invested in the Apple ecosystem, Apple One gives you four subscriptions, namely Apple TV+, Apple Music, Apple Arcade and 50GB of iCloud space for $19.95, saving you $12/month. Users can share their Apple One subscription with five family members for $25.95/month. Family plans also have access to 200GB of iCloud+ storage. For $37.95, Premier subscribers add Apple's Fitness+, News+ and 2TB of cloud storage to their Apple One account. Apple allows customers to try Apple One for a 30 days without charge.