Lumysi hid an activity tracker in a bracelet because wearables are gauche, darling

If you've been sheering at the proliferation of GPS running watches the size of the Culinan Diamond and athleisure becoming business wear, you're not alone. Fabiola Hermosillo, co-founder of Lumysi, says she "hated that most wearables only looked good with sportswear," and did something about it. The result is a fitness tracker that buries its smarts inside an old-fashioned solid metal statement bracelet.

Lumysi is a titanium-hewn, screen-free bracelet that will measure your heart rate, blood oxygenation, skin temperature and movement. A battery of undisclosed size promises to last for up to seven days on a single charge, and will push data via Bluetooth to your iOS or Android smartphone. It's apparently sturdy enough to withstand a swim in the pool, and is available in gold, silver, rose or black, measuring just 1.25 inches long and 0.35 inches wide.

The company says its app won't simply hand you a trove of biometric data and expect you to work it out for yourself. Instead, it'll offer up "plain language insights" to help identify where you're at, and what you can do to make you feel better.

Lumysi is the first product from the eponymous startup, which is launching a crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter. Early backers will be able to snag one for $179, while laggards grabbing the hardware at retail are expected to hand over $299. Those early backers will also get a free lifetime subscription to the firm's subscription platform, but the company hasn't yet decided what it'll charge at retail.