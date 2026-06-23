HDMI 2.0 vs 2.1: Why you don't need the upgrade for streaming

Most of us don't give a second thought to the web of cables criss-crossing our entertainment centers. As long as everything is working as intended, that whole arrangement tends to be out of sight, out of mind. But having a clear picture of what all those components do can help you to get the most out of your setup.

One of the workhorses of your living room is HDMI, which stands for high-definition multimedia interface. It's one of the most common standards for cables used to transmit both audio and video signals, giving it a high presence in most people's homes. These ports can be found on televisions, monitors, game consoles and sound systems. And as with other standards, it has seen improvements over the years in order to keep pace with the parallel developments for picture and sound quality.

With more video streaming services promoting 4K picture quality, and sometimes requiring a higher monthly subscription fee to access it, you'll want to make sure your home theater is set up to take full advantage. Fortunately, you shouldn't need to replace all of your cables to enjoy high-resolution video streams.