Superhuman has acquired AI authenticity service GPTZero

Superhuman announced that it has acquired GPTZero. This AI identification business offers services such as hallucination and plagiarism detection as well as a nifty little tool that displays how much of the internet is artificial intelligence. Superhuman said it plans to integrate GPTZero into its Superhuman Go AI assistant to improve the reach of its existing efforts around AI and authenticity. Teachers and students will still be the priority audience for Superhuman following the acquisition. For its part, GPTZero emphasized that Superhuman would also help put its tools in places where people were already reading and writing. Financial terms of the deal weren't disclosed.

On the surface, this seems like an odd pairing. The press release announcing the acquisition focuses on concerns about the public being able to identify AI-generated content, but Superhuman is quite literally encouraging people to use AI to generate content. The company's most popular product is the AI writing assistant Grammarly, which does have its own tools for AI detection. However the push to put AI resources everywhere in Grammarly has also landed Superhuman in some hot water. Notably, the company tried to give its users AI generated feedback that aped the voice and style of other writers; said other writers were none too pleased.