Rockstar finally reveals pricing for Grand Theft Auto 6

Grand Theft Auto 6, the most anticipated game in maybe a decade, won't be as expensive as some observers feared. Rockstar has revealed that GTA 6 will cost $80 for the Standard Edition and $100 for the Ultimate Edition, typical pricing for AAA titles these days. Pre-orders open tomorrow (June 25) at midnight, giving you a reservation for the PS5 or Xbox Series X/S versions.

If you order the digital version, you can begin pre-loading on November 12, to ensure you can play it immediately on the November 19 launch date. However, if you were hoping to have a physical copy, that's not going to happen. The so-called physical version simply contains a download code inside a box, which will also work starting November 12 for pre-loading. In other words, the difference between the physical and digital copies is... a box.

Rockstar Games

For an extra $20, the Ultimate Edition includes digital extras appearing in different parts of the story, including weapons, cars, clothing and tattoos. If you're inclined to pre-order or buy before November 20th, there's another bonus: you'll receive the Vintage Vice City Pack (a nod to 2002's GTA: Vice City) that includes a '55 Vapid Stanier sedan and garage, along with ' 80s-looking outfits and hairstyles. It also includes a weapon skin with similar pastel hues.

Rockstar's announcement includes numerous screenshots highlighting parts of the Ultimate Edition, including the main characters (Jason and Lucia), outfits, tattoos, vehicles and... a dolphin. The realism and detail are impressive and convey the seedy atmosphere you'd expect in a GTA game. GTA VI has already been delayed twice but is now on track for its November 19 launch, with Rockstar recently calling it (in a job listing) "the largest game launch in history."