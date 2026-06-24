US government reportedly urging Meta to share its AI models

The US government is reportedly urging Meta to submit its AI models for evaluation amid growing safety and security concerns about the risks posed by the latest artificial intelligence technologies. According to The New York Times, Meta is the only major AI player that hasn't voluntarily turned its models in for review. Specifically, the government wants to assess its capabilities and identify vulnerabilities.

Both OpenAI and Anthropic are already working with the government to test unreleased models, Reuters said. Meanwhile, Google, xAI and Microsoft have already agreed to provide the Center for AI Standards and Innovation with early access to their new models. The agency, created by the Biden administration and staffed with technical experts to vet AI technology, is headed by Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick.

"We share the [Trump] administration's goal of advancing US leadership on robust and secure frontier AI," said Meta spokesperson Francis Brennan. "While we are working through the details, we hope to sign the agreement soon." The government has been sending its requests to the company via emails, The Times has reported.

President Trump signed an executive order on June 2 to establish a framework for the federal government to evaluate AI releases. Under the order, the government has until the end of July to develop a review process. Still, the goal is for companies to give authorities up to 30 days to evaluate their technologies before they're made public. While there's no official review process yet, the aforementioned companies, except Meta, have reportedly been sharing their models with the government on their own for months now.

Meta launched its latest model, Muse Spark, back in April. It has "Instant" and "Thinking" modes, with the latter enabling reasoning capabilities. With the Thinking mode activated, Muse Spark will take a few extra moments to reason through a prompt for a more thorough answer. While it's not quite as powerful as other companies' frontier models, the government has been keeping a closer eye on the AI industry recently.

In mid-June, it ordered Anthropic to suspend access to its Mythos 5 and Fable 5 models for all foreign nationals, citing national security concerns. Anthropic blocked everyone's access to them to ensure the company is complying with the government's directive. Mythos is Anthropic's state-of-the-art cybersecurity AI model, available only to its Project Glasswing partners, with Mythos 5 as the latest version. Meanwhile, Fable 5 was designed to bring many of Mythos' capabilities to the public. While it's not as powerful as its exclusive counterpart, Anthropic said it outperformed any previous model it has launched.