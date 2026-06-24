Honda is reportedly reviving the Element as an affordable hybrid

Fans of Honda's boxy mini SUV rejoice: The company is reportedly bringing the Element back as an affordable hybrid vehicle. According to Automotive News, Honda aims to debut the revived model in 2029 to take on the Ford Bronco Sport. The new compact hybrid SUV would sit between the HR-V and CR-V in the company's lineup, the latter of which is already offered as a hybrid.

Honda is reportedly interested in the recent popularity of smaller, off-road-capable vehicles like the Bronco. Currently, the automaker offers TrailSport trims of the CR-V and Passport on the smaller side, plus rugged versions of the Pilot and Ridgeline for full-size SUV and truck lovers. According to the report, Honda plans to build the hybrid Element at its Ohio factory and hopes to sell about 100,000 in the first full year of sales.

Honda discontinued the Element in 2011 following years of declining sales. The small SUV developed a cult following though, and you can still spot lots of them on the road today. The interior has no carpet (except for the SC trim), which makes it great for cleanup. The rear seats fold flat for camping, fold against the sides for hauling small loads or can be removed entirely with ease. That versatile back row setup makes the vehicle well-suited for a variety of tasks.

If Honda does indeed position the hybrid Element between its HR-V and CR-V, the starting price could be in the $30,000-$35,000 range. This report will also be welcome news for US buyers, since the company debuted three new EVs late last year with the caveat that none of them would make it to the States.

Engadget reached out to Honda for comment on this report, and a company spokesperson responded with this statement: "The Honda Element has maintained a cult following since it was discontinued in 2011, and hopes for its possible return continue to circulate online. We sincerely appreciate the enthusiasm for the Element, but we are not going to engage in speculation about our future product plans."

Update, June 24 2026, 2:15PM ET: This story has been updated to include Honda's statement on the report.