After successfully selling over 15 cars, Faraday Future would now like you to buy its robots

Faraday Future would like you to purchase an $89,900 robot. As part of its latest revamp, the embattled electric car company is now pitching a lineup of robots, including humanoids, quadrupeds and a robotic arm. If that name doesn't ring any bells, that could be because the company has been going through a bit of a pivot over the past year in an attempt to salvage its bottom line, if not its reputation.

That's become something of a theme for Faraday. The business generated a fair bit of hype years before it showed off its first production-ready electric car at CES 2017. Its leaders certainly had lofty goals. But in the almost decade since, both the business and its founder, YT Jia, experienced financial tumult. Compounded by about a dozen lawsuits, internal turmoil, layoffs and yet more confusion around money, a lot of Faraday's plans went on hold. It showed. In January 2025, it said it had sold "15 or 16" vehicles.

However, Faraday Future returned to CES that year promising a new electric minivan and a "fresh start." The return of founder YT Jia as sole global CEO in May of this year as part of a larger executive shakeup might mean a loose definition of "fresh." The company is still putting work into its EV strategy, with the first pre-production model of its FX Super One MPV van completed in December. But now it seems to be taking a page from Tesla's book and directing more energy into robotics.

This month, Faraday Future shared some new details about its robotics lineup. There's a quadruped model called Navi that looks to be targeted toward kids for learning embodied AI. That one starts at just under $2,000, but you may have to pay extra to give it a 3D-printed canine head. The company also has a new version of its humanoid model called Futurist. The 5'8" robot, equipped with NVIDIA Sonic's full-body motion control system, is on sale for just shy of $90K. It's also selling an industrial-grade robotic arm that it's calling a "mobile manipulator product." There's no public pricing, which is likely code for unbelievably expensive, even for business customers.

Despite the massive price tags and a history one could most politely call spotty, the company seems to be counting on at least some sales. According to its latest press release, Faraday Future claims to expect shipments of more than 100 robotics units in June and that total shipments for the first six months on the year are "expected to surpass our original target of 220 units." Hey, at least it's better than 15.