OpenAI's free GPT-5.5 model makes ChatGPT better at understanding context

OpenAI has updated GPT-5.5 Instant, the model you interact with the most when you use ChatGPT, to be better at understanding context and adapting to queries as you alter them to add more conditions or clarifications. The company updated ChatGPT's default model to GPT-5.5 Instant in May. Back then, it said that the model produced 52.5 percent fewer hallucinated statements during testing and 37.3 percent fewer factual errors.

Now, the model has been upgraded to be more capable when it comes to identifying the underlying goal of a task or a question and carrying context over across multiple back-and-forths as you talk to it. GPT-5.5 Instant is now also better at processing complex questions and is more likely to answer the multiple points you want it to address. If you clarify your question further or push back on its answer, OpenAI says the model should adapt more effectively and give you more relevant answers instead of repeating its old ones. And since it's the default model for the company's chatbot, you're supposed to feel these quality-of-life upgrades when you use ChatGPT.

In addition, the new GPT-5.5 Instant can understand location context more effectively, so it can surface truly relevant options nearby if you ask it for, say, restaurant recommendations you can visit while traveling. It can also give you product recommendations and business information, as well as show you images if the chatbot decides they'd be helpful to you. "Overall," OpenAI says in its announcement, "responses should feel more tasteful and cohesive" with more natural formatting, so they'd feel and look less templated in the way chatbot responses currently do.