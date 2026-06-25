Amazon Zoox's latest robotaxi looks (marginally) less like a toy car

Zoox, the self-driving startup that Amazon purchased in 2020, has showed off the new version of its autonomous vehicle that it says was designed for large-scale production. While it still looks like the old version the company introduced in 2020, the new vehicle comes with changes that improve its comfort for riders and make it easier to interact with.

The company relocated the vehicle's bidirectional reflectors for better visibility and made them rotate colors to better distinguish its front from its rear, seeing as the robotaxi has a boxy form factor. It also gave the speaker and microphone on the door two-way audio capabilities to enable communication between riders and road users, as well as between first responders and Zoox support.

Inside, the new vehicle has a lighter color palette with monochrome aloe green seating and stone-grey flooring. Zoox also added padding and ergonomic curves to the bench seats and their headrests, based on feedback from its early riders. It made the vehicle's touchscreen more vivid and installed larger cupholders, as well. The company didn't make big changes to the layout, however: It still looks like a single-carriage tram inside, with four passengers facing each other.

Zoox launched its autonomous robotaxi service on the Las Vegas Strip in September 2025 after months of testing. It will add the updated robotaxis to its fleet later this year as they come off the production line. The company will manufacture the new model at its robotaxi facility in Hayward, California. While it didn't say how many units it will add to its fleet, it said it has the capability to ramp up production for up to 100 vehicles a week to support its expansions throughout 2026, subject to regulatory approval.