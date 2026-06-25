Nothing teases the Phone 4b, launching on July 7

Nothing has revealed that it's launching a new entry-level device, the Phone 4b, on July 7 at 6AM Eastern time. On X, the company has been teasing the upcoming phone with illustrations and animations. Based on what it has shown so far, the Phone 4b will look pretty much like the Phone 4a that was released earlier this year. The Nothing glyph bar will still be at the margin of the camera module, except the 4b seems to only have five panels of light instead of seven. The Nothing glyph bar is a vertical rear-panel lighting interface, which you can assign specific lighting patterns to for different kinds of notifications.

The Phone 4b has also appeared on the benchmarking website Geekbench, which reveals that the device will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 chipset and will have 8GB of RAM. Nothing's Phone 4b will be the company's first entry in its "b" line of smartphones. Company co-founder Akis Evangelidis explained on X that the B series "builds on the success of the A series by expanding into a new segment, while maintaining a clear product hierarchy." The A series remains as the company's "most premium line" below its flagship devices that don't have a letter designation, with the B series below it.

CMF, the budget brand owned by Nothing, is meant for devices even more affordable than what the main company can offer. However, CMF recently revealed that it will not be releasing a follow-up to its Phone Pro 2 this year due to high RAM prices. The subsidiary, he said, can't build a phone that "feels like a genuine step forward at a price that makes sense for CMF" at the moment.