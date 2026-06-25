Apple hikes prices for most of its hardware

Apple has today raised the price of a number of MacBook and iPad models, following Tim Cook's recent warning that the company can no longer escape the memory crunch.

As reported by Reuters, Apple's newest laptop, the entry-level MacBook Neo, is getting a $100 hike from $599 to $699. The 13-inch MacBook Air 512GB now costs $1,299, up from $1,099, while a 1TB M5 MacBook Pro is now £1,999, also a $300 hike. The basic iPad is now $100 more expensive, up to $449 from $349, and all iPad Pro models have had a $200 hike. Here is the full list of adjusted prices for iPad and Mac:

iPad: $449 (+$100)

iPad mini: $599 (+$100)

11-inch iPad Air: $749 (+$150)

13-inch iPad Air: $949 (+$200)

11-inch iPad Pro: $1,199 (+$200)

13-inch iPad Pro: $1,499 (+$200)

MacBook Neo: $699 (+$100)

13-inch MacBook Air: $1,299 (+$200)

iMac: $1,499 (+$200)

15-inch MacBook Air: $1,499 (+$200)

M5 MacBook Pro: $1,999 (+$300)

M5 Pro MacBook Pro: $2,499 (+$300)

M4 Max Mac Studio: $2,499 (+$500)

M5 Max MacBook Pro: $4,099 (+$500)

M3 Ultra Mac Studio: $5,299 (+$1,300)