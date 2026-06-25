Apple hikes prices for most of its hardware
IPhone and AirPods are so far unaffected
Apple has today raised the price of a number of MacBook and iPad models, following Tim Cook's recent warning that the company can no longer escape the memory crunch.
As reported by Reuters, Apple's newest laptop, the entry-level MacBook Neo, is getting a $100 hike from $599 to $699. The 13-inch MacBook Air 512GB now costs $1,299, up from $1,099, while a 1TB M5 MacBook Pro is now £1,999, also a $300 hike. The basic iPad is now $100 more expensive, up to $449 from $349, and all iPad Pro models have had a $200 hike. Here is the full list of adjusted prices for iPad and Mac:
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iPad: $449 (+$100)
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iPad mini: $599 (+$100)
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11-inch iPad Air: $749 (+$150)
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13-inch iPad Air: $949 (+$200)
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11-inch iPad Pro: $1,199 (+$200)
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13-inch iPad Pro: $1,499 (+$200)
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MacBook Neo: $699 (+$100)
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13-inch MacBook Air: $1,299 (+$200)
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iMac: $1,499 (+$200)
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15-inch MacBook Air: $1,499 (+$200)
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M5 MacBook Pro: $1,999 (+$300)
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M5 Pro MacBook Pro: $2,499 (+$300)
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M4 Max Mac Studio: $2,499 (+$500)
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M5 Max MacBook Pro: $4,099 (+$500)
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M3 Ultra Mac Studio: $5,299 (+$1,300)
So far there are no changes to iPhone prices, but other product categories are also affected. The Apple TV 4K is now $199, up from $129 before, and the HomePod is $50 more expensive at $349. The Vision Pro headset now costs £3,699, up from $3,499.
The new prices are now reflected on Apple's store page. Engadget has reached out to the company for official comment and we'll update this story if we hear back.