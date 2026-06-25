Google Finance is now available as a standalone Android app

Google Finance finally has a standalone Android app, with an iOS version on the way. This gives people access to real-time market data, a live financial news feed and the platform's AI research tool. The company says more features from the web experience will arrive for the mobile app in the coming months.

The web experience is also receiving some major upgrades, as an AI-heavy redesign exits beta. There's an upgraded portfolio feature that consolidates all investments in a single dashboard, complete with performance data and insights on asset allocation. Users can also whip up their own profiles by uploading CSVs or PDFs that detail holdings, or by describing assets to the chatbot.

The built-in chatbot has access to these portfolios, so people can "dive deeper by asking questions." This chatbot also has something of an agentic component now, as it can complete data-retrieval tasks on demand. Google says this can be used to get timely updates on assets. The company describes tasks like creating a "daily pre-market briefing analyzing significant overnight moves across major cryptocurrencies."

The new web experience is available right now, as is the Android app. The iOS app is coming later this year.

I'd be remiss if I didn't point out the dangers of relying on AI when it comes to your money. Chatbots have been known to hallucinate. Even Google seems to understand this, as it tells users that "AI can make mistakes" and to "always independently verify financial data and consult with a licensed financial advisor or professional before making any investment decisions." It also says that any insights gleaned from the platform are "for informational purposes only." and that data is "synthesized from third-party sources."